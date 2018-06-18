SPOKANE, Wash. – Garland Theater in north Spokane began its free summer movie series on Monday.

The theater will have a free showing of a preselected film every week until the final week of August. Doors open at 9 a.m. each day Monday through Friday. The movies will start playing at 9:30 a.m.

In the first week, the theater will be showing Captain Underpants, which will play in the morning every day until Friday.

Week two, which begins June 25, will feature Boss Baby. Week three, beginning the first week of July, will be showing My Little Pony Movie.

The theater also plans to show Ferdinand, Paddington 2, Lego Ninjago Movie, Despicable Me 3, Trolls, Peter Rabbit, Smurfs: The Lost Village and Emoji Movie.

