SPOKANE, Wash. – Gardeners are planting 32,000 flowers and plants at Manito Park’s Duncan Garden.

Parks officials said they are using more than 30 varieties of plants.

It is going to take a few days to plant everything and it will be a few months before they are in full bloom.

Duncan Garden takes up three acres of Manito Park and it a classical European Renaissance-style garden, according to parks officials. The garden features manicured turf areas and displays of colorful bedding plants.

© 2018 KREM