SPOKANE, Wash. – A local favorite in Riverfront Park is expected to reopen by the end of Friday.

It’s made of iron, and it eats trash. We’re talking about the Garbage Goat!

It has been closed since the construction started at the Looff Carrousel.

Spokane Parks officials said the fence around the construction for the carousel is scheduled to come down Friday.

The garbage goat is within that fence. It should be ready to eat trash by the end of the day.

