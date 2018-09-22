SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Saturday morning fire units in Medical Lake responded to a structure fire on west Bowie Rd.

The fire began around 6:45 a.m. and fully engulfed a 30 by 50 shop garage with cars inside on 19403 W. Bowie Rd. by 7:00 a.m. Fire Station 10 responded with crews from Fairchild and Airway Heights.

A neighbor living nearby called in the fire while flames came through the roof. Crews had to haul water to the shop because of its location.

There are no reported injuries. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

