SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s one of Spokane’s biggest and most revered events of the year – Bloomsday.
You can walk, run or crawl your way to the finish line. But there’s one aspect of Bloomsday that requires an exercising of the mind.
With the 43rd Bloomsday just over a month away, a panel of sponsors and organizers met over lunch to determine the finalists of the Bloomsday Corporate Cup best team name competition.
This year, the panel had to choose from a pool of nearly 350 teams to narrow down to just 29 finalists (see below for the finalist names).
The panel selected finalists based on creativity and witty word play. Companies could use puns and pop culture references to reflect their business in a creative way.
The top three will be announced in the results after Bloomsday.
Last year’s winner was Kaiser Aluminum’s “Aluminumb to the Pain,” followed by Spokane Symphony’s “Running Against the Winds.” Drywall Specialties’ “Smooth Finishers” came in third.
This year's panel of judges include Bloomsday Race Director and Founder Don Kardong, Jr., Bloomsday Race Director Jon Neill, Bloomsday Board Member Sarah Ranson, Inlander Publisher Ted McGregor, KXLY meteorologist Kris Crocker, Quinanna Robins of Northwest Orthopedic Specialists, Hoopfest Executive Director Matt Santangelo, Crystal Yurik of Alliant, and Shae Fasbender of Itron.
“Our judges came fully prepared with research in hand this year,” said Corporate Cup Director Sarah Ranson. “We had fun learning new terminology and laughing over some of the creative play on words some teams submitted. The competition was stiff and the group had a difficult time choosing the top three.”
Although registration is now closed for the Corporate Cup, runners still have time to register for Bloomsday. Mailed entries for the low $22 entry fee must be postmarked by midnight, April 16, while online entrants have until Sunday, April 21st to do so. Late entries for $40.00 (plus processing fee) will be accepted online through Thursday, May 2nd. Late registration is available online or in person for a flat fee of $45.00 at the Bloomsday Trade Show on Friday, May 3rd and until 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4th. No entries will be accepted on Sunday, May 5th.
List of 2019 finalists:
Business - Team Name
141st Air Refueling Wing - Pass N’ Gas
Alliant Insurance Services - Commission Possible
Alliant Insurance Services - Between Walk and A Hard Pace
Cerium Networks - Ce You At The Finish
Crown West Realty, LLC - How The West Was Run
Dsi Construction - Smooth Finishers
Environment Control - Lost in Pace
Eymann Allison Hunter Jones - Ruthless B Gimpsburg
F5 Networks - F5 – Refresh Your Pace
First Interstate Bank - Dye Pack
Franz Bakery - Ready, Set, Play-Dough
Gonzaga University - Thought It Was A Pub Crawl
H2e - It Megahertz But We Conduit
Idaho Forest Group - The Young And The Rest Of Us
Idaho Forest Grouo - Wood You Hurry
Kaiser Permanente - Pharma See-Ya-Later
Mischke Drywall - 3 Sheets To The Win
Nelson Irrigation Corporation - Irrigaitors
Paukert & Troppmann, PLLC - With Liberty And Shin Splints For All
Potlatchdeltic Corporation - Lumber, Not Limber
Premera Blue Cross - Worst Game Of Tag Ever
Spokane Eye Clinic - Eyes On The Road
Spokane Symphony - Run Your Rachmaninoff
STCU - Fast And Fiduciary
STCU - Game Of Loans
Sterling International - Bee Squad
Umpqua Bank - Cirque De Sore Legs
West Valley School District - We Missed The Bus
Wolff Hislop & Crockett - Motion To Shorten Time
