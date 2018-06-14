LOS ANGELES, Calif-- Gonzaga Preparatory alumni who inspired the movie "TAG" will be on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night.

Gonzaga Prep posted a photo on June 7 of the group of alumni at the CBS Studios recording for tonight's show.

"Tag" is based on the G-Prep alumni. They started a game of tag in high school during the 1980s. Years later, the game still has not ended.

The movie premieres nationwide on Friday, June 15, but Spokane residents can enjoy an early preview on Thursday.

