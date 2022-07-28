List of summer events taking place in Spokane

This week many indoor and outdoor events will be taking place across the city. People are advised to take precautions as high temperatures will reach the 100s.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures in the three digits are expected this week starting Thursday, it's important that people keep themselves and their loved ones safe and take precautionary measures to avoid any heat-related injuries.

Excessive heat warnings are in place for high temperatures in the 100s this week across Washinton state.

This week many indoor and outdoor events will be taking place across the city. You could enjoy a free carousel ride or a carriage horse ride downtown, visit local farmer markers or enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Green Bluff Grange.

Here is the list of events taking place this week in the Inland Northwest:

The Festival at Sandpoint

The Festival at Sandpoint concerts will take place on Thursday, July 28. The festival offers a rich music experience for all audiences.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

This week's concert lineup includes the following:

Thursday: The Revivalists' concert with Ryan Montbleau Band. Ticket price ranges from $54.95 to $84.95

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast

Enjoy fresh cherries with your pancakes at the next Green Bluff Grange last Sunday's monthly breakfast on July 31.

It is all you can eat pancakes, sausage and eggs plus drinks from 8 - 11 a.m. at the Green Bluff Grange. It is located at 9809 E. Green Bluff Rd., in Colbert.

The entrance cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to12, and free for kids age five or under. The Grange is only accepting cash or checks.

Magic Lantern Theatre Movie showtimes

Bring the popcorn and snacks to the Magic Lantern Theatre to watch a movie this week.

Movie lineup shows include the following:

Thursday

My Donkey, My Lover & I (2022) from 3:15-6:20 p.m.

Official Competition (2022) at 6 p.m.

The Phantom of the Open (2022) at 2:15 p.m.

The Duke (2021) at 4:15 p.m.

Cat Video Fest 2022 from 1:45 to 5 p.m.

Friday

Fire of Love (2022) function starts at 3:30 p.m.

My Donkey, My Lover & I (2022) at 6:20 p.m.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (2022) at 5:15 p.m.

Official Competition (2022) at 2:30 p.m.movie starts at 2:30 p.m.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) movie function starts at 8 p.m.

The Phantom of the Open (2022) movie starts at 4:30 p.m.

For Saturday and Sunday movie function lineup, click here to see the list.

Free Carousel Rides

Come and enjoy a free ride on the famous Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park! Stop by the TDS Fiber booth, located in front of the Carrousel building, on Friday, July 29 to pick up your free ticket.

Free horse and carriage rides

Enjoy the sights of downtown and Riverfront Park from a horse-drawn carriage this Friday, July 29 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Pick-up is inside Riverfront Park on Locust Lane, next to the SkyRide entrance, across from Wheatland Bank.

The horses require breaks and plenty of water, and they may be more numerous during hot weather. This will impact wait times for the carriage rides. Carriage rides are subject to cancellation due to weather, road conditions, and mechanical factors. Call 509 4560 580 extension 102 for more information.

Each ride lasts approximately 8 to 10 minutes. The carriage can comfortably hold up to 8 adults.

Shakespeare in the Park

Summer 2022 presents a timeless classic of young love, feuding families, and meddling friends.

This imagining of Romeo and Juliet will take the audience on a wild ride, led by the point of view of our two lovers. Join S3 and Riverfront Park for an evening that has something for everyone. Shakespeare in the Park this week will take place from July 28 - 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Farmers Markets

Spokane has many popup markets across the city every week. Here is a list of this week's local markets. Just be sure to be safe out in the weather as temperatures for this weekend are expected to reach the three-digit numbers.

El Mercadito

El Mercadito offers free fruits, fresh vegetables, and cleaning supplies for those that need them. It also has a varied list of local vendors, and this week it will be offering free water. El Mercadito takes place every last Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at North Monroe Street in Spokane.

Parks Place Plants Summer Market

The crafts and plant market will take place this weekend from Saturday to Sunday at 1319 N Argonne Rd., in Spokane Valley. People will enjoy buying from local craft vendors. The market takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Spokane Valley Farmers Market

Bring friends and neighbors together to the Spokane Valley Farmers Market and create a community gathering place. The event takes place every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at 2426 N Discovery Pl, in Spokane Valley.

Shop for local vendors and enjoy a meal, entertainment, artisans, and the sights and sounds of your surroundings. The market will offer opportunities for building healthy bodies and celebrating Spokane Valley’s farming heritage.

