SPOKANE, Wash. – Frontier Airlines has announced a new nonstop flight from Spokane International Airport to Las Vegas.

The flights will begin the week of August 13 every Monday and Friday. The flight leaves Las Vegas at 10:30 a.m. and arrives in Spokane at 12:50 p.m. Then, the flight leaves Spokane at 1:40 p.m. and arrives in Las Vegas 4:00 p.m.

Las Vegas is the second destination Frontier offers from Spokane. They began flights to Denver in April.

