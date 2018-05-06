SPOKANE, Wash. -- A holocaust survivor spoke for the first time to a crowd in Spokane Monday night about his experience being liberated from a concentration camp.

Nissan Krakinowsk is a survivor of Auschwitz and a number of other concentration camps. He and his brother Chaim were the only ones in his family to survive the war. He made a promise to his mother that he would always take care of his brother. He never saw his mother after they were separated in the camp, but that promise saved their lives.

"If I didn't listen to my mother I would be dead like the other 1,500 people. My message is listen to your mother. She is your best friend," shared Karkinowski.

He traveled from New York City to speak at the Convention Center in Spokane because, "from the holocaust we can learn," he said.

He eventually emigrated to the United States and built a successful hat factory business.

