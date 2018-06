SPOKANE, Wash. – The Friends of Manito Park are hosting their annual spring plant sale on Saturday.

The sale takes place just east of the Gaiser Conservatory from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Organizers said there will be an amazing selection, new to the market cultivars, hard to find perennials, shrubs, vines, ornamental grasses, vines and tropicals.

Member of the Friends of Manito Park will receive 10 percent off their purchases.

