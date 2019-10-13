SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Waste to Energy Facility is offering free disposal for debris leftover from the snowstorm this week, but people utilizing the program said they are frustrated with long wait times.

A line to deposit fallen tree branches and limbs stretched outside of the facility on South Geiger Boulevard.

The waste facility didn’t have anyone available to talk about alternative options that could reduce the line and speed up the process.

Some people reported waiting in line for three hours and others, like Joe Faulkner, waited in line more than once.

“I was here with a load yesterday and the line was all the way back to the entrance so I knew it was going to be bad but not this bad,” explained Faulkner.

By the time you get to the gates of the facility, you still have to wait in another line to dump everything thing off.

Services are available through October 19th and there isn't another site expected to open up.

