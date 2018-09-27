SPOKANE, Wash. — The custodian from Freeman High School who confronted a shooter at the school in September 2017 is being honored for his heroic act.

Joe Bowen is the recipient of the Governor's Life Saving Award. He received the award privately at an earlier date but was honored Thursday at the Governor's Safety and Health Conference at the Spokane Convention Center.

The Governor's Life Saving Award is given to individuals who perform a lifesaving effort while on the job. Faculty members at Freeman High School knew Joe Bowen fit the bill and nominated him for the state award.

Investigators say a student began firing at students in the high school hallway killing one, seriously injuring three. Before the shooter could begin firing from a second weapon, Bowen confronted him and demanded that he put the gun down. This gave the school resource officer enough time to arrest the shooter.

In the description of Bowen's award, it reads, "Joe's courage undoubtedly saved students' lives at his school."

It is that single act of courage and bravery that earned him statewide recognition at the Governor's Safety and Health Conference.

"He's very humble in the fact of what happened and he doesn't want to be risen up to the point of a hero or that he did some huge amazing act. He feels like he just did what you people should do," said Award Selection Committee Member Dan Ferreira.

Ferreira said it’s stories like Bowen's that continue to inspire him and prove there is still good in the world.

"He stepped in, he did something in a situation where you can imagine a lot of people are running the other way to get away from it -- to not be around the scenario because they don't want to get hurt or get other people out. While people are running out, he's running in. And just how humble he was,” he said.

