FRA grants WSDOT $72.8 million for improvements to Palouse River & Coulee City rail system

The PCC short-line railroad runs 297 miles of rail line across five eastern Washington counties and ships about 20% to 25% of Washington's wheat.

CHENEY, Wash. — A short-line rail line known for playing a major role in transporting crops for farmers is getting some federal help with making improvements.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) announced they're giving the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) a $72.8 m i llion Consolidated Railroad Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) grant for improvements to the Palouse River and Coulee City (PCC) short-line rail system.

The railway runs 297 miles of rail line across five eastern Washington counties: Grant, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams and Whitman. According to WSDOT, about 20 to 25% of Washington’s wheat gets shipped on the PCC’s three branches: two in the Palouse and another stretching from Coulee City to Cheney.

But, the rail line is decades old, with some parts of it dating back about a century. Now, it’s getting some help thanks to this new grant.

The CRISI grant, along with $39.2 million in state, local and private funds, will be used to make improvements to the rail system. That includes proposed improvements such as replacing light weight worn rail, replacing rotten railroad ties, surfacing the track and rebuilding dilapidated roadway crossings.

According to Highline Grain Growers CEO Paul Katovich, the combined $112 million will help get the project “halfway to a complete rehabilitation of the entire system.”

According to Jason Biggs, who’s the acting director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports division, the need to improve and modernize the PCC railway is critical.

“We’re in triage mode, but this will allow transformation," Coeulle City farmer Brad Isaak said. "This will allow it to become up to a state of good repair.

Isaak lives right along the PCC. His crops include wheat, corn and potatoes. According to him, the improvement to the PCC would be big help for farmers and provide more peace of mind.

“The risk is not going to be the same of it derailing, of it causing damage. Crossings are going to be better because of it,” he said.

