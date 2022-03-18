SCSO hires former WSP trooper who left force over COVID vaccine mandate

Shane Widman was one of 127 Washington State Patrol troopers who left the force due to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper who lost his job due to WSP's COVID-19 vaccine requirement was sworn in as a Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputy on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from SCSO.

36-year-old Lateral Deputy Shane Widman grew up in Whitman County and was a WSP trooper for the last seven years before leaving the force amid Washington state employees having to provide proof of vaccination or an exemption accommodation by Monday, Oct. 18.

Widman was one of 127 WSP troopers who left the force due to the vaccine requirement.

In a November 2021 interview with Real News Network, Widman said that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was "drunk on power," in response to Inslee's vaccine requirement for all Washington state employees.

"[Inslee] is not happy when people question him," Widman said during the interview. "He was unhappy when state employees questioned him."

Widman also said the vaccine requirement had a negative impact on WSP as a whole.

"There was always this [sense of], 'Hey, we're a family. We take care of each other, we look out for each other.' I don't think there's going to be any talk of that in the future," he said during the interview. "I don't think we'll get our jobs back. Frankly, if we did, I don't think I'd want it back."