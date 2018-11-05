SPOKANE, Wash. – A judge approved a former Spokane Police Sgt. Gordon Ennis’ request for new counsel on Friday afternoon.

Ennis was found guilty of second degree rape in March. He was expected to be sentence back on April 25 and that is when he requested a new lawyer.

Defense attorney Rob Cossey represented Ennis during trial but requested defense attorney Mark Vovos to represent him for his sentencing and his appeal. Vovos represented Spokane Police Officer John Gately who was called as a witness during Ennis' trial. Gately was separately charged with obstruction and rendering criminal assistance because investigators believed he tipped off Ennis about the rape case. Gately went to court for those charges but it ended in a mistrial.

Ennis’ new counsel asked for more time to prepare for sentencing. He is now expected to be sentenced June 8.

