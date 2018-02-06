SPOKANE, Wash. -- The former Spokane Police Sergeant who was found guilty of raping a fellow officer is asking for a new trial.

Earlier in May, Gordon Ennis received approval for a new lawyer, Mark Vovos. Court documents said Vovos requested a new trial on Ennis' behalf. A motion for a new trial is essentially asking the court for a do-over by throwing out the verdict and bringing in a new jury.

The state said Ennis missed his chance at a new trial. The state argues, by law, a motion for a new trial must be done within 10 days of the verdict, unless an extension is granted.

Ennis was found guilty by a jury on March 7. The state says Vovos filed the motion for a new trial 79 days after Ennis was found guilty of second degree rape. The state said Ennis' request for a new trial is "a 'no harm, no foul' attempt at a free appeal of the jury's verdict."

In Vovos' response to the state, he said the same day the court approved Ennis' change of counsel, there was also discussion of a new trial and being granted an extension to motion for a new trial by May 25. The state has requested a transcript from this May 11 hearing to confirm discussion about the dates for a new trial motion.

There is hearing scheduled for Monday where we are hoping to learn more about Ennis' request for a new trial.

