SPOKANE, Wash. — About 40 Spokane firefighters are battling at the former home of Tormino's Sash and Glass Co. in East Central Spokane.

The now-abandoned building is at Helena Street and Sprague Avenue.

Helena from Sprague to the train tracks will be closed until at least 9 a.m. as crews continue to work and investigate the fire.

The former Tormino's building caught in November 2017 while vacant.

Nearly 2,000 people were without power as crews battled the fire on Wednesday morning, but power has since been restored as of 5:20 a.m.

Fire crews tell KREM reporter Kierra Elfalan that the fire began at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Wires are down at the building and it is unsafe for fire crews to enter. They are attacking the fire from the outside with two ladders and 11 firetrucks on scene.

