SPOKANE, Wash.-- You don't see them everyday, but if you were at the River Park Square Mall on Sunday afternoon, you may have witnessed a flash mob.

Law enforcement, firefighters, healthcare workers and students gathered in downtown Spokane to spread the importance of CPR training.

Flash mob participants wanted the public to understand how critical it is to have CPR training because you never know when it may be needed.

Workers from the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital, AMR, American Heart Association, Spokane Police, Spokane Fire Department and students from North Central High School participated in the flash mob dance.

