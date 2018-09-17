Happy Monday!

Dogs rescued from locked kennel surrounded by rising Florence floodwater

Tropical Storm Florence continues to make headlines this morning. A group of people heard howling and found six dogs locked in a flooded kennel in North Carolina.

A man wearing a red, white and blue life jacket unlocked the kennel, and the dogs made it through the water to dry land. Once the dogs were on dry land, the man also gave them food.

Spokane resident sees the struggles of Florence through his cousin's eyes

While Florence is mainly hitting eastern areas of the U.S., people in the Inland Northwest are still feeling some of its effects.

For a Spokane man, this storm is bringing back memories from past events and concerns for some of his family.

Idaho State Dept. of Education working to better identify, serve young homeless families

A harrowing statistic: One in 20 Idaho children under 6-years-old experienced homelessness in 2015.

Those young families are a more invisible population - one the Idaho State Department of Education is working to better identify and serve. U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reports show children 5-years-old and younger are most at risk of being homeless.

Several suspicious fires break out at WSU fraternity house Sunday

The Pullman Fire Department and police investigators responded to a fire that destroyed a wooden deck behind a WSU fraternity Sunday morning, one of several fires discovered around the structure.

Several members of the Theta Chi fraternity living in the house woke up around 5 a.m. to the sound of a fire coming from the deck, officials said.

Five large fires still burning around the Northwest

While temperatures begin to cool down as we head into fall, there are several fires crews are still working to put them out.

A total of five fires are still burning but they are mostly contained.

© 2018 KREM