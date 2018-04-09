Officer-involved shooting in Cheney

A male suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting at Mitchell’s Harvest Foods in Cheney. Officials said the suspect was armed with a knife, refused to follow commands and charged at officers before they fired.

Read more: One dead following officer-involved shooting in Cheney

Degrading air quality

Wildfire smoke has returned to Spokane and it is pushing unhealthy air back into our region. As of 6 a.m., the air quality is “unhealthy for some groups” and on the cusp of unhealthy.

Read more: Wildfire smoke returns to Spokane on Tuesday morning

Guy Fieri stops by Spokane

Guy Fieri’s iconic red ride to Flavortown led him to restaurant and cocktail bar Ruins. The Spokane spot will make an appearance on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” later this month.

Read more: Spokane restaurant to make apperance on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Incredible reunion

Boise man Ben Tveidt’s life started in a box at an intersection in Anchorage, Alaska, next to a Salvation Army drop-off. After two years of searching for his biological parents, he is finally finding answers to his questions.

Read more: Boise man finds biological parent after being abandoned in Alaska as a newborn

There’s no place like home

Click your heels together three times, search for 13 years…and you might just find a long lost pair of “Wizard of Oz” Ruby slippers. Investigators have found the stolen slippers stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in August of 2005.

Read more: Stolen 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers found

© 2018 KREM