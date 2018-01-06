Happy first day of June!

Body found in Spokane River

Spokane Major Crimes is investigating after a body was found in the Spokane River near the Spokane Waster Water Management facility. The cause of death and identity of the person will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.

Washington State is being sued over bear hunts on timber farms

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, demanding a stop to annual bear hunts on commercial timberland.

WSU releases plan to pay off athletics debt

Officials at Washington State University will introduce a new plan they say will help eliminate the athletic department's $60 million deficit. The plan focuses on getting the budget balanced, building up reserves and eventually repaying the deficit.

National Donut Day!

Friday is National Donut Day and there is no excuse not to treat yo'self. Several area donut shops are offering deals, including Spokane's newest shop: Hello Sugar!

Order the "Tom Sherry"

A new bar coming to Spokane will feature a drink named after and created by the veteran meteorologist himself. The "Tom Sherry" is made with your choice of flavored vodka, soda, a splash of tonic and a lemon twist.

© 2018 KREM