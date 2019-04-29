SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of runners and walkers will converge on Downtown Spokane Sunday for the 43rd Lilac Bloomsday Run.

Here are five things you need to know about the race, whether you are a spectator, runner or neither.

1. Downtown Spokane roads will be closed: The start and finish line will close at 5 a.m. and reopened at about 2 p.m. Other streets on the course will close at 7:30 a.m. and open once the final walkers pass. City leaders expect Riverside west of Monroe to open as early as 11:00 a.m. and as early as 2:00 p.m. for Broadway west of Monroe.

2. Use other roads: Travel through downtown on Sunday morning will be available through Ash, Maple, Division/Browne and Hamilton. Those streets will be open all day long.

3. You can register late: Are you regretting your decision to lounge on the couch on Sunday? Don't worry, you can still register on the Friday and Saturday before the race. Late registration is available at Bloomsday check-in on Friday, May 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Spokane Convention Center located at 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. The late entry fee from April 22 through May 2 is $40 plus $2.49 processing fee. On Friday and Saturday, the fee is $45. You can enter someone else as long as you have a signed entry form for that individual.

4. Carpool or take the bus: Parking will be available at the Spokane Arena and dozens of lots Downtown. Parking at the Spokane Arena will cost $7. STA will also have four Bloomsday express shuttles from satellite locations at Northtown Mall, Spokane Valley Mall, Ferris High School, Red Barn in Cheney and the West Plains Transit Center. The return trip begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m., loading on First Avenue between Post and Stevens Streets. You can pay $2.00 each way on the day of the race or pick up a pass when you register for the race or at check in. Children ages 5 and younger can ride for free.

5. Don't bring your backpack to the race: Backpacks or other opaque/solid fabric bags are not permitted. Clear plastic bags and clear plastic string bags are acceptable. Participants can wear a small fanny pack for essentials. For more information about what you can carry on your person, visit the Bloomsday website.