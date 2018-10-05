SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department’s K-9 Unit graduated five new Police Patrol Dog Teams Wednesday night.

The teams are from the Republic Police Department, Yakima County, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Moses Lake Police Department and the Spokane Police Department.

K9 Karma graduated with Republic Police Chief Loren Culp. Karma is 2-years-old and was born in the U.S. and was rescued from a high kill shelter out of California.

Yakima County K9 Zuza also graduated Wednesday with Deputy Nicolas Ward. The K-9 is 5.5-years-old, is from the Czech Republic. She spent four years with a previous handler and made about 30 captures.

"Zuza is really obnoxious at home because she wants to go out and work, she wants to go out and do something," Ward said.

K9 Chewbacca is all set to work with Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Overland. He is 3-years-old and is from the Czech Republic. He was donated by volunteer with K9 Support Northwest.

The Spokane Police’s K9 King graduated with Officer Brandon Fabian. He spent a year with a previous handler. He is 3-years-old and is from Slovakia.

“Yeah, we had little rough patches where we had to stare each other down a bit but we bonded pretty quickly," Fabian said.

K9 Chief graduated with Moses Lake Police Officer Nicholas Stewart. He is 2-years-old and is from Hungry.

Each team completed a required 400-hour course that was 10 weeks long. The classes were taught by Spokane Police Officers Paul Gorman and Paul Buchmann. Both are K-9 handlers and trainers with the Washington State Police Canine Association.

Going forward, each one of the K-9s will not only assist their departments but any other agencies requesting help.

"It makes this job that much better. It's a huge asset for everybody, Yakima County citizens, everybody," Ward said.

The cost to train a single K-9 is more than $15,000. A high price tag for neighborhoods free of criminals.

© 2018 KREM