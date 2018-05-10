SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was recovered from the Spokane River Friday afternoon near the intersection of North Spruce Street and West Clarke Avenue in Kendall Yards.

The Spokane Valley Water Rescue Team was called out to help because a specialized boat was needed to recover the body. Officials said the body was that of an adult white man.

Spokane Police officials said the Department of Fish and Wildlife were out in the area when a couple of employees found the body around 9:45 p.m.

Detectives said they will inspect the body to determine if there is any foul play.

The body will be sent to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will take place. Officials said they will also determine the identity.

