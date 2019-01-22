SPOKANE, Wash. — Trisha Wolford made history when was hired with the Spokane Fire Department in 2017 and she will do it again with her new role.

Wolford was named the first female assistant fire chief for the Spokane Fire Department in December 2017. She said this role was an honor and recognized the many women across the country who serve in leadership positions for fire departments and law enforcement.

“I'm absolutely honored to be in the position, but I'm really happy just to be here and do my job like everybody else,” Wolford said in 2017.

Spokane’s busy and fast-paced firefighting scene was a change of pace for Wolford, who came from Bozeman, Montana.

Now Wolford is breaking another barrier. She will serve as the first woman named permanent fire chief in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, according to The Capitzal Gazette and several other news sources.

In 2004, Maryland Department of Health’s Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Fran Phillips briefly served as interim county fire chief.

Wolford’s new position begins on Monday, Jan. 28, according to WBAL-TV in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to the Gazette, Wolford began her fire service career in Anne Arundel County in 2006, where she served 10 years as a firefighter, paramedic, company officer arson and explosives investigator, internal investigator and tactical police medic before her move to Spokane.

Spokane County Fire District 8 can also boast some girl power. A post on the district’s Facebook page said Monday may have been the first day – at least in documented history – that the paramedic unit at Station 81 was staffed with 100 percent female firefighters.