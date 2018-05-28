SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department units responded to a report of two people stuck in the middle of Spokane River in downtown Spokane.

Firefighters found a man and a woman, both in their early 20s, stuck in a tree about 50 feet from shore near the Spokane Valley Mall. They had been tubing down the river and were not wearing life jackets.

Spokane Valley Special Operations Team members launched four inflatable kayaks upstream from the victims and successfully rescued the victims them and brought them back to shore near Mirabeau Park.

SVFD said the two victims were not injured.

SVFD would like to remind everyone to always wear life jackets when entering the Spokane River. The water is still moving quickly and is very cold.

