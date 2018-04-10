SPOKANE, Wash. — One firefighter is in the hospital and several people are displaced after a fire near Gonzaga University on Thursday morning.

Officials said another firefighter should be released from the hospital soon and another woman is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation as of 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters tell me two firefighters were injured fighting this fire and are in the hospital this morning with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/cnwbISrBYP — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) October 4, 2018

The displaced families are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, officials said.

Red Cross is on scene of a two house fire at Sinto and Ruby near Gonzaga university abdcare assisting displace residents. @KREMjen @KREM2 @KREMBrittany The Fire is mostly out at this time. pic.twitter.com/xpN0TCuqfc — althepal530 (@althepal530) October 4, 2018

The Spokane Fire Department responded to a call for a fire on East Sinto Avenue and North Ruby Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said, when they arrived on scene, only one home was on fire. When they were calling in more engines, wind caused the fire to spread to a second home and garage. Both homes are a total loss.

Officials said the fire was still smoldering but mostly out as of 7 a.m. on Thursday.

UPDATE: Investigators are on scene and currently waiting until it is safe to enter either of these two homes involved. We are told the fire is still smoldering but mostly out. pic.twitter.com/g6NGbhGtQg — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) October 4, 2018

East Sinto Avenue from North Ruby Street to Pearl Street are closed this morning. North Ruby Street has reopened.

