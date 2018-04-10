SPOKANE, Wash. — One firefighter is in the hospital and several people are displaced after a fire near Gonzaga University on Thursday morning.

Officials said another firefighter should be released from the hospital soon and another woman is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation as of 6:30 a.m.

The displaced families are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, officials said.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to a call for a fire on East Sinto Avenue and North Ruby Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said, when they arrived on scene, only one home was on fire. When they were calling in more engines, wind caused the fire to spread to a second home and garage. Both homes are a total loss.

East Sinto Avenue from North Ruby Street to Pearl Street are closed this morning. North Ruby Street has reopened.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we receive more information.

