SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.-- The Washington State Department of Natural Fire announced on Wednesday evening that the Chattaroy fire is 100 percent lined.

Authorities will stay on the scene to mop up the hot spots.

Spokane County Fire District 4 is responding to a 10-acre brush fire in Chattaroy.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire is controlled to 6-acres.

Officials said that the fire started at 29310 N Milan Road after an outbuilding caught on fire.

Authorities said they were able to respond to the fire quickly because of a helicopter training that was happening nearby.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Fire, 4 engines, 3 aircrafts and twenty fire officials are responding to the fire.

Officials said that the fire is threatening structures east of Deer Park.

Brush fire in Chattaroy #scfd4 and @waDNR_fire working together to stop the progress. ICP @ Selkirk and Milan for media pic.twitter.com/V6amix2q17 — Spokane Co FireDist4 (@SpokaneCoFire4) June 20, 2018

