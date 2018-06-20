SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.-- Spokane County Fire District 4 is responding to a 10-acre brush fire in Chattaroy.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire is controlled to 6-acres.

Officials said that the fire started at 29310 N Milan Road after an outbuilding caught on fire.

Authorities said they were able to respond to the fire quickly because of a helicopter training that was happening nearby.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Fire, 4 engines, 3 aircrafts and twenty fire officials are responding to the fire.

Officials said that the fire is threatening structures east of Deer Park.

Brush fire in Chattaroy #scfd4 and @waDNR_fire working together to stop the progress. ICP @ Selkirk and Milan for media pic.twitter.com/V6amix2q17 — Spokane Co FireDist4 (@SpokaneCoFire4) June 20, 2018

© 2018 KREM