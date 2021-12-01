Building destroyed by petroleum-fueled fire near Spokane International Airport

People were present at the building when the fire was reported, but there have been no reported injuries.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A structure near the Spokane International Airport was destroyed in a two-alarm fire on Monday night.

According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, the two-alarm fire was at a two-story storage or mechanical building at 6207 West Thorpe Road.

According to a Spokane County Fire District 3 official, about 75 firefighters from at least five jurisdictions are on scene. The official said the cause of the fire is unknown, but petroleum tanks inside the building exploded, causing the flames to spread fast. At this point, only half of the walls of the destroyed building are still standing, according to the official.

Crews have the fire knocked down, but are letting some things burn in an effort to effort to be safe due to the presence of the petroleum tanks.

People were present at the building when the fire was reported, but there have been no reported injuries, the fire official said.