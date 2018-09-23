SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department responded to a reported house fire Saturday night and found it was burning inside of the South Hill home's walls.

Just after 5:30 p.m., SPD arrived at the home on the 600 block of S. Regal St. The resident of the home told officials they noticed light smoke coming from around the furnace, officials said.

Upon investigation SPD personnel found the fire inside the walls and the furnace did not cause the fire, officials said. SPD crews worked quickly to evacuate the residence and extinguish the hidden fire before it could spread.

Fire investigators with SPD Special Investigation Unit are working to determine the cause.

