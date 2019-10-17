SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters extinguished a blaze that destroyed one unit and damaged at least one other unit at the Cedar Chateau Estates on Thursday afternoon.

One unit was destroyed and one was damaged in the fire, but there were no deaths or injuries and all occupants were evacuated safely, according to Spokane Valley spokeswoman Julie Happy.

The cause is currently unknown and investigators are on scene, Happy said. Crews are still on scene doing clean up operations and ventilating smoke.

Information hasn't been released on if any occupants outside of the destroyed unit have been displaced as of Thursday afternoon.

