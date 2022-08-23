Fire crews responding to structure fire near home in Newman Lake

Crews have knocked down a fire at a shop near 26400 East Moffat Rd. That road is closed at this time.

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Spokane County fire crews are currently responding to a structure fire at a shop near a residence at 26400 East Moffat Rd.

East Moffat Rd. is closed at this time. While the fire has been knocked down, firefighters are still in the overhaul stage of their response. The Hauser Lake Fire Department and Kootenai County Fire Department are also assisting.

Preliminary information from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) says crews were alerted of the fire around 7:11 p.m. A neighbor had called in after witnessing black smoke in the area.

Officials say when crews arrived, they found a shop that was engulfed in flames along with an adjacent tree. The family living at the residence near the blaze managed to uninjured. According to Valley firefighters, the fire had extended to overgrown grass and trees in the area before crews put it out.

There was reportedly no damage to the house. The shop, however, was lost in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to fire crews.

