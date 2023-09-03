Fire crews respond to brush fire south of Cheney

According to Spokane County Fire District 3, the fire’s located in the area of South Cheney-Plaza Road and South Cossalman Road.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — UPDATE at 9:30 p.m. - Spokane County Fire District 3 reports they contained the fire and are now working to mop it up.

Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning in Spokane County Sunday night.

Crews responded around 8 p.m.

Fire officials report the fire’s burning in grass and timber. It’s also about 30 feet by 100 feet in size.

Fire crews are on scene trying to suppress the fire. They’re asking people to avoid the area.