SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A fire at a Spokane Valley home on Monday morning caused $20,000 in damage.

Spokane Valley Fire responded to a kitchen fire in the 9600 block of East Maringo Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Craig Warzon with the fire department. Family members were cooking when a fire started on the stove and they could not extinguish it.

Warzon said the fire extended into the kitchen walls and attic.

No one was injured in the fire, Warzon said.

Firefighters want to remind people to never leave food on the stove unattended.