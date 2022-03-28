WSDOT unveils final four, voting for new plow name

People have until April 1 at noon to vote for their favorite tow plow names, which include Betty Whiteout, Darth Blader, Plow Chicka Plow Plow, and Plowasaurus Rex.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is naming its fourth tow plow and is asking for the public's help to choose one out of four.

The tow plow will be WSDOT’s fourth, joining Plowie McPlow Plow, The Big Leplowski, and Sir Plows-A-Lot.

The public can vote here for one of the four tow plow names which include Betty Whiteout, Darth Blader, Plow Chicka Plow Plow, and Plowasaurus Rex. People have until Friday, April 1 at noon to vote for their favorite name.

WSDOT first opened its suggestion list to come up with names for the tow plow on March 11, and it closed the contest on March 18. Then it opened its first poll round with four names each week, where the public voted via Facebook and Twitter. The winner of each of the first four polls moved on to a final four starting Monday, March 28, to decide a winner on Friday, April 1.