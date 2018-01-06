SPOKANE, Wash.-- Felts Field is celebrating its 8th annual Neighbor Day on Saturday, June 2 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

During the event, visitors can get up close to the planes, talk to pilots and even hop on board a flight.

Some of the planes coming to the event include a P-51 Mustang, TBM Avenger and a DC-3.

"I think that's what's unique about Neighbor Day, people can get up close and personal with these iconic airplanes," said CEO of Felts Field Larry Krauter. "There are not many of them that are still maintained in flying condition and that's one of the wonderful things about the Historic Flight Foundation that's bringing these planes to our community this weekend."

The event is free and open to the public. Food trucks will also be available at the event.

Officials say visitors should plan to spend around two hours at the event and they recommend going to the event early to secure parking.

For more information, head over to their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1063327000485548/

5 year old Rob would be freaking out about my assignment this morning. I’m getting a preview of “Neighbor Day” out Felts Field! pic.twitter.com/xbmGqQtWI7 — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 1, 2018

