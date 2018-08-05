SPOKANE, Wash.-- After a man collapsed due to cardiac arrest, two near by runners rushed to his side.

Both Bloomsday participants were nurses. The father daughter duo didn't hesitate to give the man first aid. Brook Kamp ended up passing away despite their efforts. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office released his name Monday.

"There was a gentleman down and when I see something like that my emergency preparedness kicks in," said Mike Norwood.

Just yards away from finishing the race, Mike and Hannah were called to duty. A doctor, also participating in Bloomsday, was already attending to the man when Mike asked if he could help.

"That training that we have had over so many years just kicks in and you just start acting with out even having to think about it," said Mike Norwood.

Mike took over chest compressions while Hannah helped with crowd control.

Spokane Chief Brian Schaeffer said 40 additional emergency responders are on staff for Bloomsday, ready for every aspect of response.

"The Bloomsday organization coordinates first aid tents around the course we have a helicopter that flies around the course," Schaeffer said.

EMTs arrived on scene within minutes, and numerous Good Samaritans also stopped to offer help.

"The atmosphere was tense. We had plenty of people standing around providing privacy. The race course officials were holding the crowds up providing the person dignity," Norwood said. "It was hard walking away. We walked away with heavy hearts encouraged that my daughter and I and the rest of the medical community did everything we could."

