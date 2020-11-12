One person killed in crash near Fairchild Air Force Base

The driver of a vehicle was killed when they were struck by a privately-owned former military vehicle.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — One person was killed in a crash after a collision between their vehicle and a privately-owned former military vehicle east of Fairchild Air Force Base on Thursday night.

Officers told KREM's Brett Allbery, who was at the scene, that the driver of a vehicle was struck after pulling out in front of the former military vehicle. The driver was killed and was the only person in their vehicle. The driver of the military vehicle was OK, according to officers.

The crash happened in the westbound lane of Highway 2 east of Fairchild Air Force Base. The former military vehicle had no association with Fairchild.