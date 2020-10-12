Spokane police investigating fatal accident downtown, Howard St. and Third Ave. blocked

It is unclear how long the roads will be closed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have Howard Street and Third Avenue blocked off downtown after a fatal accident on Wednesday night.

According to KREM's Brandon Jones, who is at the scene, the two roads are blocked off and Spokane Police Department officers are investigating the incident.

It is unclear at this time how long the roads will be blocked off as police continue to investigate the scene. Police have not yet released information on the cause of the accident or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.