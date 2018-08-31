SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly two weeks after Sergeant Joseph Chavez’s death, his family is still not certain how he died.

The Department of Defense opened an investigation after the serviceman’s death.

Chavez lived in Tennessee, but he grew up in Spokane. His family brought his body back to Washington after he died on Aug.17.

Chavez served in the army for 14 years. His last deployment was in Lebanon, but he was scheduled for another overseas trip.

His father, Anthony Chavez, said it has been hard for his family, grieving the loss of his son without knowing exactly what happened to him. But he said they are trying to focus on the present and thinking that his son in a better place.

“Joey (Chavez) did pass very suddenly,” Anthony said. “Our faith really comes involved here. I don’t want to say that I’m callous, but there was just so much more to Joey’s life."

Several overseas military members who served with Chavez also traveled to the area to attend his service.

He leaves behind a young son and daughter.

