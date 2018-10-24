SPOKANE, Wash. — A sculpture honoring a Spokane Veterans Affairs doctor who died while on a run is being unveiled near Kendall Yards on Saturday afternoon.

The sculpture will be titled "We Are Marshall," according to a city of Spokane press release.

Dr. John Marshall’s body was pulled from the Spokane River on Jan. 26, 2016 after his wife, Suzan, reported him missing the day before. Surveillance video showed him leaving for a run around 5:00 a.m. and he was not seen again.

Police ruled Marshall's death accidental, although a private investigator hired by his wife questioned that ruling.

Private investigator: Spokane VA doctor was murdered

The sculpture will be located near the Centennial Trail by Kendall Yards close to the Monroe Street Bridge. It will be unveiled at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Spokane Parks and Recreation Communication Manager Fianna Dickson said the artwork was commissioned and paid for by Marshall’s wife. Dickson said the sculpture is a symbol and celebration of family.

The sculpture will be 6-feet tall, made of Corten steel with a chlorine treatment to give an aged appearance, Dickson said.

© 2018 KREM