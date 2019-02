SPOKANE, Wash. — A family of six was displaced from their home on Friday morning after a house fire in North Spokane., according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

Firefighters responded to what may have been a basement fire at 401 W. Maxine Ave., Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said firefighters called the Red Cross for two adults and four children.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information as it is available.