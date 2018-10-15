SPOKANE, Wash. — Two families of domestic violence victims came together to produce Stop the Silence, a music festival focused on raising awareness about domestic violence.

After her sister was killed in a domestic violence case in May, Shauna Kennedy-Carr wanted to create an event to bring support to families of other victims.

“I had no idea that my sister was in the circumstances that she was in until it was too late. Unfortunately, that can happen to anybody, and we need to maybe be more aware and alert of the signs,” Kennedy-Car said.

So she created Stop the Silence, a music festival with food, games and organizations dedicated to spreading information on domestic violence.

She partnered with Don Estes, whose niece was also a domestic violence victim and was killed on Thanksgiving in 2017.

Estes said the journey after his niece’s death has been difficult but that he and his family have been focusing on educating people on how common domestic violence cases are.

“We’re making a change, and we’re taking a stand to start protecting people to save lives,” Estes said.

One of his main goals is to pass “Tina’s Bill,” a law that would mostly affect the registry for domestic violence offenders and provide victims with easier ways to file restraints against them.

He has been in contact with lawmakers all across the US and said he won’t stop until the bill is passed in every state.

He invited State Senator Shelly Short and Congressman Brad Klippert to Stop the Silence to share their thoughts on the bill.

“(This is) about the importance of getting information out on domestic violence and the need for this legislation,” Short said. “We need to make sure that people know that they can be a voice in this process.”

Short is working on drafting the bill before it is sent to the legislative session.

All of the funds and donations from raised during Stop the Silence are going to organizations that work with domestic violence victims.

