SPOKANE, Wash. — Over one-hundred family members and friends of military veterans gathered on Sunday to honor their fallen loved ones at the Spokane Veteran’s Memorial Arena.

It was the yearly reading of the names ceremony at the Illuminating Courage Memorial honoring veterans from Washington and Idaho who have fallen since 9/11.

A silent crowd sat and listened as a speaker called the names of their loved ones. When they heard the respective name, they would stand, giving honor and recognition to those served.

Greg Gossack and his wife came all the way from Silverton, Oregon to take part in the ceremony.

“That’s how important this is to us. We drive six hours for this,” Gossack said.

Their son, Nick Gossack, died in 2010. He was a veteran of Iraq.

Greg and his wife started coming to the memorial weekend in 2011. He said the community of people they’ve grown so close to has drastically helped them through times of grief.

“This weekend has saved my wife’s and my life,” he said. “These are now our best friends, even though we’ve only known them for seven years. We’re a family.”

He said it’s helped to be around others who have been through similar circumstances.

“Everybody understands each other,” he said. “We laugh. We cry. We’re just there for each other.”

The memorial ended with a round of ceremonial gunshots and families laying flowers near their loved one’s names.

