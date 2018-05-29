Medical Lake, Wash. – The State Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake held an annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

People gathered to honor the legacy of our heroes who fought for the privileges we enjoy today. Military leaders and congresswoman Cathy McMoriss Rodgers spoke to a crowd on a lawn in the cemetery.

"Our fallen heroes and the families they left behind paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country," shared McMorris Rodgers.

After the ceremony, people gathered around tombstones to remember their loved ones.

"I am still aching having lost him in the last year," said Matthew Jackson. Jackson honored his close friend Bud Staples for not only his time in the military but his service to the Medical Lake community.

A beautiful turn out for the Memorial Day Ceremony in Medical Lake at the State Veterans Cemetery🇺🇸@KREM2 pic.twitter.com/pciZsxeYYq — Danamarie McNicholl (@KREMDanamarie) May 28, 2018

