SPOKANE CO., Wash. -- A 21-year-old man died Friday night after he fell from a rock outcrop west of Bowl and Pitcher at Riverside State Park.

Spokane County Fire District 10 and Spokane City Fire responded to a call for a technical rescue around 6:50 p.m. The man fell between 30 and 40 feet.

A spokesperson from Fire District 10 told KREM 2 that rescue turned to a recovery after the man died at the scene. The Spokane County Sheriff's Department will also be involved because of the man's death.

First responders were still at the scene on the west side of the Spokane River by 8:50 p.m. The spokesperson for Fire District 10 said crews will be there for several hours while they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.

