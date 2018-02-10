SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane should see beautiful fall foliage this year like many years before.

The colors will all be thanks to what was happening back in May, June, and July. This is a crucial time for trees and plants to take advantage of when it comes to producing fall colors.

Spokane saw way more rain than average in April. But, May is a particularly important month for trees in the Pacific Northwest. In May, Spokane received almost an inch and a half of rain. The average amount of rain is 1.62 inches.

Trees over in Western Washington are expected to lack vibrancy this year since May through August were the driest ever recorded in Seattle.

