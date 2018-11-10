SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall Fest will have free and affordable activities for families at Riverfront Park this weekend.

The big event happens on Saturday, Oct. 13 and will include a free Superhero Ninja course, a fall family photo op with props, a chalk-art contest and pumpkin bowling on the skate ribbon. The event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

Fall food will be served in the Sky Ribbon Café, including caramel apples, brats and soft pretzels.

Attendees will get $1 off the SkyRide and Spider Jump attractions.

The chalk art competition will take place on the skate ribbon. Contestants can check in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then the drawing contest will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The winner will be announced at 3:45 p.m.

Three different divisions will win cash prizes: ages 6-12, 13-18 and 19 and up.

There will also be a community chalk area open to all.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, there will be people’s choice judging taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found on the Spokane Parks and Recreation website.

